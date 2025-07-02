ETV Bharat / state

Kanwariyas To Get Digital Assistance With New QR Code Facility In Haridwar

Haridwar Police launched a QR system for Kanwar Yatra 2025, offering pilgrims access to traffic plants, maps, parking, and emergency contact details

Haridwar Police launched a QR system for Kanwar Yatra 2025, offering pilgrims access to traffic plants, maps, parking, and emergency contact details.
File Photo: Lord Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) during their pilgrimage (Kanwar Yatra) in the holy month of 'Shravan'. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST

Haridwar: Haridwar police have launched a QR code-based information system ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2025 to improve pilgrimage convenience. Officials said that the QR code will serve as a one-stop platform for accessing essential services, traffic updates, and emergency contact details throughout the Yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Haridwar, Parmendra Dobhal announced that the QR code will provide comprehensive digital access to all key facilities for devotees arriving in Haridwar to collect River Ganga water.

"Once scanned, this QR will redirect users to a platform where they can access critical information like direct official contact numbers, route maps, parking areas, and the layout of the fairgrounds," added Dobhal.

With the Kanwar Yatra scheduled to begin on July 11, preparations are in full swing as the authorities anticipate a significant increase in footfall this year. Officials said that the QR will be made available at all entry points into Haridwar. They said that these codes will also be distributed across neighbouring districts, ensuring pilgrims receive necessary updates.

SSP Dobhal said, "This initiative is part of our efforts to ensure a safe, smooth and digitally empowered pilgrimage experience for all Kanwariyas. The system will include details on traffic movements, emergency helplines, hotel options, and many more to help decongest the roads and improve crowd management."

