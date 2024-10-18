ETV Bharat / state

Five Kanwariyas Killed In Accident In Bihar's Banka

All the Kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after filling water from Sultanganj.

Banka: At least five kanwariyas were killed and several others were injured after an uncontrolled truck rammed into them in Bihar’s Banka, police officials said on Friday. The incident took place near Nagardih village of Fulidumar police station area, they said.

All the Kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after filling water from Sultanganj. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot with the truck, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Amarpur Referral Hospital for treatment. The villagers became furious at the spot and set a police vehicle on fire. Some policemen were also reported to be injured in stone pelting.

Sources said that locals also vandalised the ambulance. Efforts are being made to control the situation, police said.

