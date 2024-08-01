Five Kanwariyas Dead, Several Injured In Accident Near Tamtam Tola in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand): Five Kanwariyas including two minors returning from Deoghar died on spot and three others were injured after their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire around 3 am on Thursday, August 1, police said. The injured have been admitted to the Balumath Hospital.

Police said that four of the five people who died due to electrocution have been identified as - Rangili Kumari (12), Anjali Kumari (15), Dileep Oraon (29) and Sabita Devi (30).

According to the information received, after woshipping the lord in Deoghar, the Kanwariyas were on their way back home in the Makaiyatand village of Balumath when their vehicle, all of a sudden, lost control and smashed into an electric pole near Tamtam Tola.

As the pole broke due the accident, several Kanwariyas also banged into the electric wire, hurting themselves badly. Balumath Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashutosh Satyam said that police started immediate relief work as soon as they received information about the road accident.