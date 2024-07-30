ETV Bharat / state

Kanwar Yatra: Schools To Remain Closed In Gautam Buddha Nagar Dist For Three Days From Tomorrow

An order issued by the district administration said that the schools shall strictly follow the orders in view of the huge rush of Kanwar yatris. The Kanwar Yatra 2024 started from July 22, will continue till August 6. So far, about 1.25 crore Kanwariyas have left for their destinations with Gangajal from Haridwar and other ghats.

Kanwariyas (Shiv devotees) carry pots filled with water collected from Narmada river during the annual Kanwar Yatra, in Jabalpur on Monday, July 30, 2024
Kanwariyas (Shiv devotees) carry pots filled with water collected from Narmada river during the annual Kanwar Yatra, in Jabalpur on Monday, July 30, 2024 (ANI)

New Delhi/Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Monday announced the closure of all schools from class 1 to 12 from July 31 to August 2 owing to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The announcement comes hours after the Ghaziabad district administration took a similar decision. The closure of schools has been announced in view of the large number of Kanwariyas arriving from Haridwar.

According to reports, about 1.25 crore Kanwariyas have left for their destinations with Gangajal from Haridwar and other ghats. According to the order issued in this regard, all schools have been instructed to strictly follow the orders. However, classes will run normally through virtual mode.

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 22, will continue till August 6. Meanwhile, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has also been completely closed till August 2 in view of the heavy rush of the Kanwar yatris. Besides, roads on both sides of the highway have been reserved for devotees. To deal with regular traffic, the police of both the states (Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) have implemented diversion plans in their respective states. From Tuesday onwards, all vehicles on the Dehradun-Delhi highway will pass through the diversion route set by the police.

Due to Kanwar Yatra, many other districts have also declared holiday. These include Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, Hapur and Haridwar (Uttarakhand). Among these districts, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Meerut had declared holiday on 26 July.

