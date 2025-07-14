Kanwar Yatra: Juvenile Among Four Held In Attempt To Murder Case Over Parking Dispute In Delhi

New Delhi: Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested in an attempt to murder case linked to a parking dispute during Kanwar Yatra preparation in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, an official said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred on the night of July 11 and a PCR call was received about firing near Shashi Garden in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, the official said.

"Teams reached the spot and found a fired bullet tip. The complainant, Jitendra, informed police that a verbal argument over motorcycle parking escalated into a shooting incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said in a statement.

The officer further said that the accused were preparing to leave for Haridwar on Kanwar Yatra. The accused, identified as Mohit (24), Rohit (22), Bhuwan (20), and a 17-year-old juvenile, allegedly opened fire on Jitendra, his brother Sagar, and their friend Piyush. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Based on the complaint and initial findings, an FIR was registered regarding attempt to murder and investigation was taken up. "Two teams were formed for the probe. The teams analysed CCTV footage, conducted local inquiries. The accused were absconding, but the police laid traps and apprehended two of them. Subsequently, another accused and the juvenile were also held," said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement and said they had been provoked during the dispute. Police said the juvenile allegedly fired at the victims using a country-made pistol in a fit of rage.

According to the police, Mohit is out on bail in a murder case and has a previous criminal record. He works in the building material trade. Rohit and Bhuwan, who also work in the same field, have no past criminal record, while the juvenile, a school dropout, is currently unemployed.