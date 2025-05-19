Kanpur Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Son To Live With Lover, Arrested

Kanpur: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son as she wanted to live with her paramour, police said on Monday.

The woman allegedly strangulated the child with the thread of the amulet tied round his neck and then bit his face and back. She then laid down the child beside her father-in-law, who was sleeping on the roof. When the man woke up and found his grandchild lying motionless next to him, the family informed the police after which, the woman was taken into custody.

The family has alleged that the woman was having an extra-marital relationship with a youth of the same village and killed her child, Anirudh, in order to be with him. The accused, Manisha, is currently being interrogated, police said.

The incident took place in Pratappur village under Narwal police station area on Sunday. The police collected evidence from the spot with the help of the forensic team and the body was sent for post-mortem.

According to villagers, Sushil Yadav, a farmer from Pratapur village in Narwal got married to Manisha, a resident of Khaga in Fatehpur, in 2019. She gave birth to a daughter in 2020 but the child died after suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. The next year, Anirudh was born and in 2022, Manisha gave birth to another son, who died in 2023 after suffering from high fever.

Sushil told police Manisha had eloped with Vikas, a resident of the same village, a month ago and was staying at the latter's house. Three days ago, Sushil and his family members pressurised Manisha to return home for the sake of her son.

On Sunday night, when Sushil had gone out for some work and his father, Phool Singh was lying on the roof, Manisha killed Anirudh and laid him down next to his grandfather. After this, she came downstairs and started doing her household chores.

After some time, when Phool Singh realised his grandchild was lying next to him without any movement he got suspicious. He tried to wake up the child but failed. Soon villagers reached the spot and the police were informed.

Narwal police station in-charge Ram Surat Patel said a case has been registered against the child's mother. She has been taken into custody and is being questioned while teams are searching for her paramour.

"During interrogation it was revealed that the couple had a dispute and Manisha was adament on returning to her lover but Sushil pleaded her to stay back for her son," Patel said.