Kanpur Woman Attempts Suicide In Front Of Samajwadi Party Office In Lucknow

A woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison outside the SP office on the Vikramaditya Marg in Uttar Pradesh.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kanpur Girl Attempts Suicide In Front Of Samajwadi Party Office In Lucknow
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Lucknow: A woman from Kanpur allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison outside the Samajwadi Party office on Vikramaditya Marg here, police officials said on Friday. The woman, screaming, suddenly arrived at the office and ingested a poisonous substance.

On-duty police officers, including female personnel, immediately rushed her to the civil hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The woman has sought action against an accused in a rape case, a matter that is still pending in a court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Raveena Tyagi said the 26-year-old woman from Kalyanpur in Kanpur, had previously filed an FIR against the accused in the rape case.

"While the police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet a year ago, the individual is currently out on bail, with the case awaiting further court proceedings," added the DCP.

He said that the incident occurred as the woman was heading towards the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence near the Gautampalli police station. Upon reaching the Samajwadi Party office, she consumed the poison. The police present at the spot acted swiftly to admit her to the hospital, the top police officer said.

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate has been informed of the incident, and the woman's family has also been notified, he added. According to hospital sources, her condition is currently stable.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

