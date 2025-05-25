ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Tragedy: Three Youths Drown in Ganga, Three Rescued At Maskan Ghat

Kanpur: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when three drowned out of six while bathing in the Ganges at Maskan Ghat, under the Cantonment police station area, in Kanpur. Local residents raised an alarm upon witnessing the incident, prompting a rescue operation.

Divers managed to rescue three individuals from the river, while the remaining three went missing. The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and, with the help of divers, recovered the body of a minor. A search operation is underway to trace the other two.

The victims were identified as Nandu (19), son of Ramnarayan; Ankur Rawat (17), son of Deepu Rawat; Sahil (16), son of Lala; Kunal, son of Ajay Rawat; Golu, son of Girdhari Lal; and Sonu, son of Lala Ansari. All were residents of Parampurwa in the Juhi police station area of Kanpur South.

Around 2 PM, the group went to bathe at Maskan Ghat. While in the middle of the river, they were caught in a strong current and began to drown. Hearing their cries, nearby locals called for help. Divers responded quickly and rescued Kunal, Golu, and Sonu. However, Ankur, Nandu, and Sahil could not be saved.