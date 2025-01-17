ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Samajwadi Party Leader Gets 'Honour Killing' Call From Bihar

Kanpur: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district said he received a call from a person in Bihar, claiming he will kill his niece for reportedly eloping with the former's nephew. The caller also suggested the SP leader to kill his nephew.

SP leader, Varun Mishra, suspected that his nephew, Satvik Mishra, who has gone missing since January 12, may have been killed by the caller and has registered a complaint at Nazirabad police station against him.

Varun, a resident of Harsh Nagar area said Satvik works in Pune. On January 11, Satvik called his mother and told her that he is having an affair with a girl from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, who is pressurising him to marry her immediately. Shocked at hearing her son, Satvik's mother advised him not to take any decision in haste and suggested that they would first talk to the girl's family. The next day, when his nephew talked to his mother, she asked him to return to Kanpur. Since then, Satwik's mobile phone is switched off, Varun said.

According to Varun, he received a call on his mobile at 8:58 pm on January 15. The caller introduced himself as Anand Raj, the girl's uncle, and said that his niece has eloped with Varun's nephew. "We have been searching for my niece for the last three days but she could not be found anywhere. It is evident that our girl has run away with your nephew. I am ready to kill her for our family's honour. Are you ready to kill your nephew? No power on this earth can stop me. I need your cooperation," the caller had reportedly told Varun.