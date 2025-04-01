ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Police Arrest Four Cyber Fraudsters For Duping 1.2 Lakh Job-Seekers Of Rs 3-4 Cr

A cyber fraud gang that duped job-seekers by promising employment in Dubai and USA was busted in Kanpur, police said.

Four cyber fraudsters were held in Kanpur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

Kanpur: The cyber cell team of Kanpur Police has arrested four fraudsters, including two women, who duped 1.20 lakh people across many states of Rs three to four crore, by luring them overseas employment.

All four are said to be the henchmen of Hariom Pandey, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) under the IT Act in 2015.

DCP crime SM Qasim Abidi said, "The accused had subscribed to Naukri.com and collected information about job-applicants. They would then contact these job-seekers and trap them by luring of jobs in foreign countries such as Dubai and US. With the help of their details, accused used to talk on VoIP call due to which, applicants felt that they have been approached by some foreign company for job. To begin with, the accused demanded Rs 20,000 to 25,000 and this amount would be increased to Rs 50,000."

The fraud surfaced after a man from Kanpur, Vikas Sharma, lodged an FIR through email to the cyber cell a few days ago. The complainant told police that he was cheated of Rs 28,600 in the name of securing a job abroad.

After this, roles of Hariom Pandey, a resident of Pratapgarh, along with Anurag Dixit of Chaubepur, Ariba Ansari of Chamanganj and Kirti Gupta of Naubasta were revealed in the multi-state cyber fraud.

Hariom, who was the mastermind, was arrested by the STF in 2015 and sent to jail under the IT Act.

