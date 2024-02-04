Loading...

Kanpur: Nine-Year-old Girl Lynched to Death By Step-Mother

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

Kanpur: Nine-Year-old Girl Lynched to Death By Step-Mother

The stepmother allegedly beat her to death and later hid her body inside a bunker on the roof. She had planned to dispose of the body but was unable to do so as villagers found out the body and informed the police.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly lynched by her stepmom and her body was hidden in the bunker at Gajna village in Kanpur on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

A case under Section 300 (The act by which the death is caused is committed with an intention to cause death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Araul police station and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said.

According to the police, Anees, a resident of Gajna village, married Farzana after his first wife passed away. "However, Anees had a nine-year-old child from his first marriage and the daughter stayed with him and Farzana. Farzana was always upset about the child and on the day of the incident, she beat her to death and planned to dispose of her body," sources added.

According to the information, the villagers somehow came to know of the body and immediately informed the police.

Bilhaur Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) Ajay Trivedi said police had rushed to the spot upon receiving information from the villagers but were unable to save her. Sources said that villagers rescued the child from the roof and got very angry at the accused stepmother for committing such a heinous crime.

