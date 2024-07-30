Kanpur Muslim Tattoo Artist Inks 51,000 'Mahakaal' Tattoos For Shiva Devotees Free Of Cost On Sawan

Kanpur: A Muslim tattoo artist has offered to make 51,000 'Mahakaal' tattoos free of cost for the devotees of Lord Shiva in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city during the ongoing Sawan month.

Faraz Javed runs a tattoo shop in Naveen Market of Kanpur city. A large number of people are flocking to his shop to get 'Mahakaal' inked. Through this initiative, Faraz is depicting an instance of Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb and considers it as a special offering to Lord Shiva on his behalf. During Sawan, a large number of people are reaching Faraz's shop to get tattoos on their hands.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, tattoo artist Faraz said that in this month of Sawan, he has taken a resolution to make free 'Mahakaal' tattoos for Shiva devotees. He said that he will continue making these tattoos throughout the month and his act will also speak of Hindu-Muslim unity. People working at his shop will help him in achieving this goal.

Earlier too, Faraz had taken a similar resolution during the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Temple and his act had then made to the headlines. At that time, he had inked 51000 'Jai Shri Ram' tattoos free of cost.

Faraz said that he has faith and belief in every religion. "There can be no better option than to express his faith through his art on this holy month of Sawan. Thus, I have taken a resolution to make 51000 free tattoos of 'Mahakaal'," he said.

According to him, thousands of people have already come to his shop and get their tattoos done while several others have contacted him through social media. "My art is my religion, there is nothing like Hindus and Muslims. Just because I belong to a different religion does not mean that I will disrespect other religions or faiths. Islam teaches to love all people. Perhaps this is the reason why people are coming to my shop with such enthusiasm to get tattoos done," he added.

Faraz told that he is available at his shop from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm every day for making tattoos. He said that most people want 'Mahakaal' tattoo on their hands. "Usually, such a tattoo costs around Rs 1400 but in the name of Bholenath we are not charging any fee from anyone. By doing this for free, I am offering a special gift to Bholenath on my behalf in the holy month of Sawan," he said.

He also said that people should not think that he is not compromising with quality since he is not charging anything, he added.

