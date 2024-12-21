ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur Mayor Vows To 'Revive' Temples In Muslim-Dominated Areas

Kanpur: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has announced a campaign to restore over 125 ancient temples in Muslim-dominated areas of the city and vowed to remove "encroachments and resume worship in these temples.”

Talking to reporters, Mayor Pandey claimed that the temples, which were once integral to the community, have either been encroached or fallen into disrepair. “Decades ago, this area was home to more than 100 temples—one after every ten houses. Today, they are nowhere to be seen. Even idols are missing, and the temples are either dilapidated or occupied,” she added.

Mayor’s Warning

The mayor warned that "encroachments on temple premises would be cleared, and all temples would soon be opened for worship". “We have no objection to people living here, but the temples will be restored. Daily worship will resume in these temples, and all encroachments will be removed. If needed, bulldozers will be used,” Pandey asserted, donning a helmet during her inspection to avoid potential conflicts.

Accompanied by senior police officials and a heavy security presence, including ACP Swaroop Nagar and officers from multiple police stations, the mayor personally inspected sites where temples are believed to have once stood. She directed local authorities to ensure the "immediate clearing of encroachments and restoration of temple structures".

The mayor’s visit to the Bekanganj area here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday has sparked discussions across Kanpur, as she emphasized the “importance of reviving the historical and religious significance of these sites.”