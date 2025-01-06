Kanpur Mayor Inspects Ancient Temples Amid Objections From Muslim Religious Leaders

Kanpur: Amid objections raised by Muslim religious leaders, Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey inspected the ancient temples near Dada Mian Square in Bekanganj on Monday.

Wearing a helmet, Pandey reached Bekanganj with a heavy force and surveyed the old temples of the Muslim-dominated area. Expressing her concern over the dilapidated temples, she said that the structures are in pathetic condition.

"I will get the temple premises cleaned and install gates outside the buildings. I will submit a complete report on the condition of the temples to the Uttar Pradesh government and further action will be taken accordingly," she said after visiting an old Hanuman temple here.

The mayor's inspection is part of a campaign undertaken to restore over 125 ancient temples in Muslim-dominated areas of the city and to remove "encroachments" and resume worship here.

A few days back, Muslim religious leaders had written a letter to the Police Commissioner, raising objections at the exercise undertaken by the mayor. They alleged that the mayor's move is aimed at violating the Supreme Court orders. They demanded that the mayor should be stopped as soon as possible else it can vitiate the city's atmosphere.

Responding to the objections, Pandey submitted letters to the Police Commissioner and DM, pointing out that the district administration should take the responsibility of maintaining ancient temples in Muslim areas in a better manner. She had also clarified that she will not stop her initiative.