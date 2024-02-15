Kanpur: Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Both Hospitalised in Critical Condition as She Embraced Him

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Kanpur's Ghatampur witnessed an atrocious incident on Wednesday when husband Praveen Kumar locked his wife Chunni in a room and set her on fire following a verbal spat over some issues.

Kanpur: A Ghatampur-based married couple succumbed to burn injuries after an altercation broke out between them at 3 pm on Wednesday. Soon after the spat, the husband locked the woman in a room and set her on fire.

Thereafter, the victim managed to come out of the room, who was surrounded by flames. Subsequently, she hugged the accused husband in the same condition, as a result, both faced serious burns, officials confirmed.

The police reached the spot and immediately admitted them to Ghatampur CHC. Thereafter, both were sent to Hallett Hospital, from where Chunni's condition became more serious, and she was referred to Lucknow Medical College.

Ranjeet Kumar, the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ghatampur, said that Praveen Kumar, alias Raju, supports his family by working as a labourer in Raipur village of the police station area. He was married to Chunni about 12 years ago, and the duo has a 10-year-old son and two younger daughters in the family.

Meanwhile, Praveen had a verbal spat with Chunni over some issue, and then the former set fire to the fuhan (a heap of garbage) and closed the door from outside. When the children heard their mother's scream, they came forward to save her; as a result, the father beat them severely.

Following this, Ghatampur ACP confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused husband.

