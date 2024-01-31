Loading...

Kanpur: Man Held for Raping Minor Daughter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 8:07 AM IST

The man was arrested by cops on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter over a period of time. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim's mother.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter over a period of time.

On the basis of a complaint from the accused' wife, a case was registered against him at Hanumant Vihar police station. The accused is currently in police custody and further investigation is on.

According to the victim's mother, her husband has been repeatedly inflicting physical torture on her 14-year-old daughter. Despite her intervention, he didn't relent.

She also alleged that his brutality took its toll on the girl who has bruises all over her body.

A case has been registered with the Hanumant Vihar police station under various sections including rape and POCSO. The police arrested the accused father late in the night.

The hapless girl is currently under medical examination.

