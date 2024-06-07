Kanpur Man Dies By Suicide Fearing He Killed Wife During Fight

Kanpur: A man allegedly died by suicide, fearing his wife to be dead after he smashed her head with a brick during a heated exchange in Panki area of Kanpur on Thursday night. Their two children informed the neighbours after which, a police case was registered.

The couple had got into an argument after the man came home drunk and demanded money from his wife. When she refused, the man started beating her. He reportedly caught hold of a brick and smashed her head leaving her seriously injured. The woman fainted as blood started oozing out of her head.

He tried to make his wife regain her consciousness but failed. Believing that he had killed her in his rage, he died by suicide.

The children, who were eyewitnesses to the entire incident, ran outside shouting out to neighbours for help. When the neighbours arrived they found the couple lying on the floor in a pool of blood. They informed the police and the two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors declared the man was brought dead while his wife is undergoing treatment.

ACP Panki Tej Bahadur Singh said the deceased, identified as Arjun, worked as a daily wage earner in Ratanpur area of ​​Panki while his wife, Roshni works as a domestic help. Neighbours said Arjun was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his wife regularly.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the man had attacked his wife for not giving him money for liquor. After this, thinking that his wife was no more he died by suicide. Investigations are underway," he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

