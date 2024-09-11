Kanpur Kalindi Express Train Accident: Three-Member NIA Team Visits Spot; Two Gas Agencies Raided

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted investigations around the Munderi railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as part of the probe into the alleged conspiracy to derail the Kalindi Express.

In an alleged conspiracy to derail the train, the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj hit a gas cylinder placed on the Anwarganj-Kasganj route in the Shivrajpur area causing an explosion. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Sources said that the investigators are trying to find similarities with the Sabarmati Express derailment accident in Panki on August 16. So far, the police have interrogated more than 10 people in connection with the case with the police on the lookout for for a suspect named Shahrukh, a local from Munderi.

Locals from Munderi said that Shahrukh, who was staying in Agra, returned to the village two months ago.

Gas Agencies Raided: Apart from ATS, teams of IB and Kanpur LIU are also engaged in the investigation of the alleged conspiracy to derail Kalindi Express between Barrajpur and Bilhaur in Kanpur. The Uttar Pradesh ATS raided two gas agencies located near the crime scene on Tuesday. A dog squad and forensic unit also conducted investigations at the spot. It is learnt that the ATS has sought from the owner of the gas agencies the details of gas supply in the last one week.

ADCP Crime Manish Sonkar on Tuesday visited the spot as part of the ongoing investigation. The ADCP extensively examined the area of about one and a half kilometer. GRP Prakash D, who reached the incident spot, also inspected the spot and also conducted a close investigation around the railway track.

Railway DIG Rahul Raj said that they are investigating the case from all angles.

