Kanpur Home Guard Alleges Rape And Blackmail, Police Launch Manhut For Absconding Accused

Kanpur: A female home guard residing in Kanpur's Barra area has filed a rape case against Ashish Saini, a man currently on the run. The victim, who secured her job through the deceased dependent quota, alleged that Saini, a resident of Sidhra village in Fatehpur, raper her after lacing her drink with an intoxicant three years ago, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said that they have detained close aides of Ashish and are interrogating them. According to the victim's statement, Saini, who lived in a nearby rented house, became acquainted with her and started visiting her home. During one of his visits, when her mother was not present, the victim claimed that Saini offered her juice laced with an intoxicant. After drinking it, the victim claimed she fainted.

It was during this time that he allegedly raped her and took explicit photos and videos of the assault, police added. When the victim informed her mother about the incident, Saini reportedly threatened to make the obscene videos and photos viral and also harm her. He then began blackmailing the victim, demanding five lakh rupees from her under the threat of releasing the photos and videos, police added.

The victim along with her mother lodged an FIR on Wednesday, police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South Mahesh Kumar said, "The victim has lodged a detailed FIR, and we are actively working to locate the accused. Our teams are conducting raids in Kanpur as well as Fatehpur, but so far, Ashish Saini's whereabouts remain unknown. We have detained some of his associates for questioning, and we are gathering all possible information to apprehend him."

"We are taking this case very seriously and are committed to ensuring that the accused is arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible. We are confident that the accused will be caught soon,' he added.