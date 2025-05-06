Kanpur Doctor Alleges Rape Against Senior Doctor, Police file FIR, Investigation Underway.

Kanpur: Chakeri police station in Uttar Pradesh has filed a rape case against a senior resident doctor of Kanpur GSVM Medical College after a woman doctor filed a complaint.

Chakeri police station in charge, Santosh Shukla said that on the basis of the woman's complaint, a case has been filed against the doctor. An investigation is underway on the basis of whatever facts came to light. The police will take further legal action, if necessary, said Shukla.

The complainant, a woman doctor from Kanpur, alleged that the senior resident doctor was having physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The woman doctor was posted in Kanpur GSVM Medical College. She alleged that the doctor beat her up when she put pressure on him for marriage.

The woman doctor told the police that about two and half years ago she met the senior resident doctor and both developed a relation. The senior doctor promised to marry her. The doctor will call the complainant to to his room on the pretext of talking about studies and had physical relations.

After some time, when she put pressure, the senior doctor physically assaulted her. He blocked her number and fled to Bulandshahr.

The woman then lodged a complaint in Chakeri police station of Kanpur, on the basis of which the police have registered a case and started investigation. The woman alleged that she has become mentally unstable and often ran into depression.