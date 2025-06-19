ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur CMO Suspended After Spat With DM

Dr Haridutt Nemi has been attached to the Medical Directorate and he has been replaced by Dr Uday Nath as the new CMO of Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has suspended Kanpur CMO Dr Haridutt Nemi bringing an end to a spat between him and District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh
Dr Haridutt Nemi
ETV Bharat English Team

June 19, 2025

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Government has suspended Kanpur CMO Dr Haridutt Nemi bringing an end to a spat between him and District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh.

The action was taken by Health Secretary Ritu Maheshwari. A probe has been ordered against Dr Nemi and he has been attached to the Medical Directorate. He has been replaced by Dr Uday Nath from Shravasti as the new CMO of Kanpur.

The spat between the DM and the CMO over alleged violation of NHM recruitment rules, unauthorised financial delegation and delayed declaration of results for AYUSH posts, had taken a political turn a few days back with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, BJP MLC Arun Pathak and MLA Surendra Maithani coming in support of Dr Nemi. They had sent a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lobbying for the CMO.

Mahana and Arun had stated Dr Nemi had been discharging his duty responsibly. On the other hand, BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga and Mahesh Trivedi had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, advocating for the DM.

The CMO had allegedly come down on a firm, supported by the DM on social media. This aggravated the matter and the DM slammed CM for being careless. After allegations and counter-allegations, the matter finally reached the Chief Minister.

