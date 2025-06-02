Cyber Fraudster Arrested From Kanpur For Duping Hyderabad Businessman Of Rs 1.98 Crore

Kanpur: The Telangana Police arrested a cyber criminal from Kanpur South for 'defrauding' a Hyderabad-based business in Telangana. The accused Amar Sharma had allegedly committed a cyber fraud of Rs 1.98 crore. Based on a complaint filed by the businessman, the Telangana police registered a cyber case and caught the accused near Kidwai Nagar police station in Kanpur South on Sunday evening.

As per the case details, the accused Amar Sharma contacted the Hyderabad-based businessman through Facebook and asked him to invest in the share market. He said that the investment would fetch huge profits in a short time. He convinced the businessman to invest and then purportedly robbed Rs. 1.98 crores in the name of these investments.

In due course of time, the victim businessman realised that he had been cheated. When he started demanding his money back, the accused started making excuses. After this, the businessman complained to the police there, who launched an investigation. The police initially detained Nikhil from Delhi in this case. During the interrogation, Nikhil informed about the involvement of one Amar. After this, the police reached Kidwai Nagar police station, from where, with the help of local police, Amar was arrested from his house.

Giving information about the whole case, Kidwai Nagar Inspector Dharmendra Kumar Ram said that the accused in cyber fraud has been arrested by Telangana Police. The police have taken him with them.