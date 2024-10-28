ETV Bharat / state

UP: Police Arrest ‘Mastermind’ Of Rs 1000 Crore Nazul Landgrab Harendra Masih In Jhansi

Jhansi/Kanpur: Jhansi Police has arrested the alleged mastermind of Nazool land-grabbing, Harendra Masih, after months of manhunting, officials said.

Masih had a bounty of one lakh on his head in the case and was accused of land grabbing worth Rs. 1000 crore in Kanpur.

Navabad Police Station In-charge Jitendra Singh said that the accused was nabbed near a railway station in the Navabad area with a fake ID and a bike with a fake number plate.

He said the accused was trying to escape, during which he was surrounded by police and caught.

“We were trying to arrest him for about 3 months, but we could not trace him as he had stopped using mobile phones to escape the police surveillance. This caused more difficulty for us to trace his location. Later, we announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest,” Singh said.

On Sunday, around 11:40 PM, the surveillance team of the Jhansi Police got a tip-off about Masih’s presence, after which they set a trap and arrested him near Gandhi Chowk of the railway station, officials said.

After his arrest, Kanpur Police rushed a team to Jhansi. It is speculated that the accused can be brought to Kanpur on Monday for investigation in the land-grabbing case.

19 Cases Against Harendra Masih

Police said a total of 19 cases have been registered against Masih in Kanpur, Fatehpur, and Jhansi districts.

He was also wanted in the Nazul land grab worth Rs 1000 crore located in the Civil Lines of Kanpur.