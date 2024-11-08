ETV Bharat / state

Kannur ADM Suicide Case: Kerala Court Grants Bail To CPI(M) Leader Divya

CPI(M) leader P P Divya, who was in judicial remand, filed petition for regular bail after court rejected her anticipatory bail plea on October 29.

File photo of CPI(M) leader P P Divya (Facebook)
By PTI

Kannur (Kerala): A Kerala court on Friday granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya in a case of abetment to suicide related to the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed granted relief to Divya, who is the former president of the Kannur district panchayat. Divya, who was in judicial remand, had moved a petition for regular bail after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court on October 29.

Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on 14 October, Divya had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he approved only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval. The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur.

