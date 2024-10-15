Kerala ADM Found Dead Day After CPI(M) Leader Accuses Him Of Wrongdoing In Farewell Party

Kannur: An Additional District Magistrate in Kerala was found dead at his residence in Pallikunnu area on Tuesday, a day after he faced allegations of wrongdoing from CPI(M) leader and district Panchayat president P P Divya at a farewell party organised for him.

ADM Naveen Babu was found dead at his quarters here on Tuesday. On Monday, his colleagues had organised a farewell party for Babu who was transferred to Pathanamthitta district and was supposed to take charge as the ADM there.

At the farewell party, Kannur district panchayat president Divya had reportedly arrived without any official invitation and allegedly made some incriminating statements against Naveen Babu in the presence of the media and Babu's colleagues. She criticised the ADM for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months.

Divya slammed Babu for delaying approval of a petrol pump at Chengalayi for many months and then handing over the No Objection Certificate (NOC) only two days after being transferred. She hinted that she knew the actual reason as to how the approval was suddenly given by Babu.

"I had tried to contact Naveen Babu regarding the NoC but he didn't pick up my calls initially. When he finally answered, I told him to grant the approval if there was no issue with the application. I had also asked him to visit the site. He said that he would do so and later, after visiting the site, he told me there were some issues. Now, that NoC has been issued, I have come to know how the approval was granted," Divya said.

After this, she left the venue saying she did not want to stay during the presentation of a memento to Babu. Kannur City Police Commissioner said Naveen Babu was found dead in his bedroom. "We haven't recovered any suicide note from the site. Presently, the matter is under investigation," he said.

