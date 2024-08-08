ETV Bharat / state

Kannauj Shocker: Police Arrest Salon Owner For Applying Saliva On Customer During Massage

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

The 15-days-old viral video garnered severe backlash from netizens following which police traced the accused person and arrested him. Police said that the accused Yusuf was running the salon by illegally placing a kiosk on government land.

A Screengrab From The Viral Video Showing The Salon Owner Using Saliva On His Customer (ETV Bharat)
Police arrested Yusuf from the Kanpur district (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur: Police arrested a salon owner from the Kanpur district after a video circulating on social media showing him applying saliva to a customer's face during a massage garnered intense backlash on the internet. As per police, the accused Yusuf was running the salon by illegally placing a kiosk on government land.

Taking cognisance of the matter, police, with the help of the tehsil administration, demolished the kiosk with a bulldozer. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, "We have arrested the accused and demolished the illegally established kiosk."

Police said that the viral clipping was 15-days-old and was recorded in the Talgram police station area. The public, shocked at the audacity of the owner after watching the video, vented their anger and frustration, demanding justice for the customer. Police was quick to investigate the case and nab the accused.

The viral clipping shows the barber carrying out this unhygienic act while using his phone to record it while the customer relaxing on his chair. The public was quick to react and shared the video on Facebook and WhatsApp, urging that the salon owner be held accountable for this act.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

