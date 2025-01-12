'Negligence Of Govt': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Over Kannauj Railway Building Collapse

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government over the collapse of an under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh a day ago.

Coming down heavily on the Yogi-led government, Akhilesh demanded strict action against the miscreants, appealing to the ruling party to help the injured workers.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Over Kannauj Railway Building Collapse (ETV Bharat)

"The railway bridges built during the British era still look as strong as before, but what kind of railway station are these BJP people building, which are falling even before they are built?" "This incident is the result of the government's negligence. The injured labourers should get better treatment; this is our demand," he said.

The lintel of the building being constructed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana near the railway station collapsed on Saturday at around 2.20 pm. The CCTV footage showed a labourer was carrying a beam to put it under the lintel. At that moment, the lintel fell within a few seconds. The labourer had a narrow escape as he ran away, while other labourers were buried under the debris.

The rescue operations continued till late at night. Divisional Railway Manager of Izzat Nagar Division Veena Sinha and other officials took stock of the relief and rescue work.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Chief Public Relations Officer, said that the Railways will provide compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured, whereas those wounded seriously will receive Rs 2.5 lakh.

A committee of four senior officers has been formed to investigate the matter, which includes the Principal Chief Engineer, Chief Administrative Officer/RSP, Principal Chief Safety Officer, and Principal Chief Safety Commissioner.