Teen Seriously Injured In Ferris Wheel Mishap At Kannauj Fair

Kannauj: A routine visit to a village fair turned into a nightmare for a teenager in Madhonagar, Talgram, when her hair got caught in a Ferris wheel, leaving her severely injured and raising serious safety concerns about fairground rides.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, had joined other local children to enjoy the rides at the village fair. However, while she was riding the Ferris wheel, her braid got ensnared in an iron rod above the ride, causing her excruciating pain. Despite her screams, her hair remained trapped until the swing operator finally stopped the ride. By then, the girl had suffered severe injuries, leaving her scalp bloodied and hairless.

Locals who witnessed the accident were horrified. Some bystanders captured the incident on video, which quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread concern and criticism of the safety measures in place at such events. After initial treatment at a local facility, the girl was rushed to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for advanced treatment due to the severity of her injuries.

Authorities Take Action; Operator Booked

Following the incident, Talgram Police Station in-charge, Shashikant Kanaujia, confirmed that a case has been registered against Karan Kashyap, the swing operator and fair organizer, under relevant sections of the law. “The swing’s owner is being held accountable, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the lapses that led to this incident,” Kanaujia stated.

Growing Safety Concerns Over Fairground Rides

The accident raises concerns over the safety standards and operating procedures for rides at local fairs and amusement parks across India. Ferris wheels and similar rides, while popular, require strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent accidents. Past incidents highlight the potential dangers associated with these rides:

• Ranchi, Jharkhand (2022): A Ferris wheel collapsed, injuring several riders. Reports indicated that poor maintenance and a lack of safety checks contributed to the accident.

• Anand Vihar, Delhi (2021): A malfunction on a giant swing led to multiple injuries, underscoring the importance of regular inspections and operator training.