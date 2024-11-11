Teen Seriously Injured In Ferris Wheel Mishap At Kannauj Fair

Kannauj: A routine visit to a village fair turned into a nightmare for a teenager in Madhonagar, Talgram, when her hair got caught in a Ferris wheel, leaving her severely injured and raising serious safety concerns about fairground rides.
The victim, a 15-year-old girl, had joined other local children to enjoy the rides at the village fair. However, while she was riding the Ferris wheel, her braid got ensnared in an iron rod above the ride, causing her excruciating pain. Despite her screams, her hair remained trapped until the swing operator finally stopped the ride. By then, the girl had suffered severe injuries, leaving her scalp bloodied and hairless.
Locals who witnessed the accident were horrified. Some bystanders captured the incident on video, which quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread concern and criticism of the safety measures in place at such events. After initial treatment at a local facility, the girl was rushed to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for advanced treatment due to the severity of her injuries.
Authorities Take Action; Operator Booked
Following the incident, Talgram Police Station in-charge, Shashikant Kanaujia, confirmed that a case has been registered against Karan Kashyap, the swing operator and fair organizer, under relevant sections of the law. “The swing’s owner is being held accountable, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the lapses that led to this incident,” Kanaujia stated.
Growing Safety Concerns Over Fairground Rides
The accident raises concerns over the safety standards and operating procedures for rides at local fairs and amusement parks across India. Ferris wheels and similar rides, while popular, require strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent accidents. Past incidents highlight the potential dangers associated with these rides:
• Ranchi, Jharkhand (2022): A Ferris wheel collapsed, injuring several riders. Reports indicated that poor maintenance and a lack of safety checks contributed to the accident.
• Anand Vihar, Delhi (2021): A malfunction on a giant swing led to multiple injuries, underscoring the importance of regular inspections and operator training.
• Ahmedabad, Gujarat (2019): Two people were killed and several injured when a ride structure at an amusement park broke mid-operation.
• Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh (2024): Seven people including four children were injured during the Navratri-Dusshera fair in Gajraula.
These incidents emphasize the need for standard operating procedures (SOPs), regular maintenance, and trained staff to prevent accidents. Basic safety measures such as securing hair, jewelry, and loose clothing, as well as clear safety signage, are often overlooked in smaller fairs, increasing the risk of serious injuries.
Need for Stringent Regulations
Safety experts argue that such incidents underscore the urgent need for stricter regulations at local fairs. “Small-scale fairs often operate without mandatory inspections, risking the safety of children and families who attend. We need clear regulations and accountability to prevent such tragedies,” says Dr. R.K. Gupta, an amusement park safety expert.
The girl’s family and local community members are calling for stricter enforcement of safety measures at fairs. They hope her accident will serve as a wake-up call for local authorities to ensure that fairground operators prioritize the well-being of patrons over profits.
As the fair season approaches, the Kannauj incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards when safety protocols are disregarded. It highlights the need for accountability and a commitment to rigorous safety standards across all amusement rides.
As Advocate Shubham Borkar had cited in his paper titled, 'Unchecked and Unregulated Rides : Amusement Park Laws in India : Case Study on Amusement Park Accidents (2019)', the lack of robust infrastructure and an unregulated legal framework for amusement park governance in India has discouraged investors from making substantial financial commitments to this sector, leaving Indian amusement parks to struggle with funding challenges. However, Borkar says, this is no excuse for compromising the safety of visitors.
