Kannagi Temple Draws Huge Crowds For Chithirai Full Moon Festival; Devotees Walk 18 KMs In Forest

Theni: Fervour marked the Chithirai full moon festival which was held at the Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple, located on the top of the Vinnetriparai Hill on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. More than 30,000 devotees participated in the festival and worshipped Goddess Kannagi.
The Kannagi Temple is located near Gudalur in Theni district, at an altitude of about 5,000 feet above sea level. Here, the Chithirai Full Moon Festival is celebrated every year on Chitra Pournami. This year's Chitra Pournami is held today. The arrangements for this were jointly made by the Theni district administration of Tamil Nadu and that of the Idukki district of Kerala.
Devotees travelled 18 kilometers from Kumuli, Kerala, to Thekkady Periyar Tiger Reserve through forest trail to participate in the Chitra Full Moon Festival. Similarly they walked 6 kilometers from the Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve forest area in Lower Camp Paliyangudi, Theni district of Tamil Nadu to visit Kannagi Temple.
The Theni and Idukki district administrations provided basic facilities including drinking water, food, transportation, medical care and sanitation to devotees. More than 1,500 police personnel from both states were involved in security work and forest department personnel from both states were involved in surveillance work.
During this festival, Goddess Kannagi Amman adorned in Mangala Devi Kottam, graced the devotees in green silk. More than 30,000 devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala stood in a long queue to witness this festival, which takes place only once a year.
