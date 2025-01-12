'Kannadigas Neglected In Central Recruitments': Memorandum Alleges Bias In Filling Defense Jobs

Bengaluru: A delegation comprising the 515 Army Base Workshop Kannada Literature and Cultural Association on Sunday called on Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Dr. Purushottam Bilimale over the alleged neglect of local Kannadiga candidates in central recruitments.

According to a spokesperson, the delegation led by Veeakaputra Srinivas, President of All Karnataka Vishnu Sena Samiti, accompanied by office bearers Veerendra Patil, Aditya, Parshwanath, Kannada Sri Samanyara Koota, and Harsha Laxman President Kannada Vidyarthi Koota submitted a memorandum to Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority highlighting grievances regarding the neglect of local candidates in central government recruitments, specifically in Group C and D posts at the 515 Army Base Workshop.

The delegation raised concerns about recruitment practices favoring candidates from other states, the spokesperson said adding the members alleged that advertisements for job vacancies were published exclusively in newspapers outside Karnataka, sidelining local Kannadigas. The delegation demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure justice for the local population.

The memorandum instead demanded publication of recruitment advertisements in local newspapers across Karnataka, the provision of Kannada as a medium for written tests in Group C and D posts, the extension of application deadlines and deferment of recruitment processes to ensure equal opportunities for local candidates. It further demanded immediate intervention by the state government to safeguard the interests of Kannada-speaking aspirants.

Delegation members, including Satya Shree, advocate at the Karnataka High Court, and Parshwanath, criticized the silence of Karnataka’s MPs on the critical issue terming it a “betrayal of the people” while calling for stronger advocacy from elected representatives.

Chairman KDA, Dr. Purushottam Bilimale while listening to the grievances, assured the delegation that the matter is being taken seriously. The Chairman KDA said that letters will be sent to the Defense Ministry and the Central Government in this regard urging them to address the demands raised.

“Efforts will also be made to involve Karnataka MPs and central ministers in advocating for the rights of Kannadigas,” the spokesperson said.

The memorandum by the Kannadiga bodies hailed the efforts of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who had previously written to then Defense Minister George Fernandes, advocating for written tests in Kannada and inclusion of KDA representatives in recruitment processes.