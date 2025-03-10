Kannada Actor Ranya Rao's Arrest: BJP Demands CBI Inquiry, Court Extends Her Judicial Custody

Bengaluru: The arrest of Kannada actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case has sparked a major political controversy in Karnataka with ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) levelling accusations of favouritism and cover-ups.

Following Ranya's arrest at Bengaluru airport after she was allegedly caught smuggling gold from Dubai, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar raised the issue during the Zero Hour, and claimed, "Gold being smuggled internationally is a serious issue. Bengaluru has become the centre of smuggling to other states. There are allegations that police had given Ranya Rao preferential treatment and violated protocols. There are also reports of involvement of two ministers in this case."

Congress, meanwhile, stated that the previous BJP government allotted land to Ramya's firm in 2023 to set up a steel plant.

Responding to the BJP MLA, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar told the Assembly on Monday that the state government had no information regarding the case. "The smuggling incident was reported at the airport, where the Central Revenue Intelligence Department had conducted an operation. They will report the entire matter to the Central government," he said.

The Home Minister clarified that the airport falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government and neither the state police nor the state government had any information regarding the case. But we are not denying the incident of smuggling, Parameshwar said.

BJP Demands CBI Inquiry

In response, the BJP alleged that Ranya Rao misused state resources as her father happens to be the Director General of Police (DGP). "She was using a police vehicle for her personal work, as her father is DGP. Home Minister expressed helplessness by saying that he does not have any information on such a large-scale crime. This is unacceptable," Sunil Kumar said.

The saffron party MLA further demanded a CBI inquiry into the case citing that it is appropriate for the central investigation agencies to take over the probe charges as names of senior officers and ministers have surfaced. "There is information that she was using a police vehicle. Let that be investigated. CBI should also investigate if any minister is hand in glove," he said.

KIADB On Land Allotment To Ranya

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) mentioned that Ranya Rao's company was allotted land to set up a steel plant by the previous BJP government in January 2023.

"Rao's firm was allotted land by the state KIADB in Shira taluk of Tumakuru district under the single window system. The file has not been processed by the Tumakuru KIADB office. As no agreement or sale deed was signed with the KIADB here, land had not been handed over despite allotment process," said KIADB official Lakshmish.

KIADB CEO Dr Mahesh clarified that 12 acres of land was sanctioned to Ranya Rao's company M/s Ksiroda India Private Limited on January 2, 2023. Issuing a media release in this regard, he said, "When the previous government (BJP) was in power, the land was approved in the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting on January 2, 2023 in Shira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district. There was approval regarding establishment of a unit for manufacture of 'Steel products - TMT bars, rods and allied products' at Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district. The products unit made from steel was supposed to be set up with an investment of Rs 138 crore. In its proposal, the company had submitted that it would create 160 jobs," CEO Mahesh explained.

Court Orders 15-Day Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, the Special Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru on Monday remanded actress Ranya Rao in judicial custody for 15 days in connection with the gold smuggling case. The court had on March 7 remanded Rao in custody for three days on the application filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for further investigation. With the expiry of the custody period, Rao was again produced before the judge on Monday seeking extension of custody.

Ranya Rao was reportedly arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on March 3, on charges of illegally transporting gold from Dubai. After she landed in Bengaluru, she was found in possession of 14.8 KG gold.