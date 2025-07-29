ETV Bharat / state

Kannada Actor Ramya Files FIR Against 30+ Instagram Accounts Over Obscene Messages, Case Moved To CCB

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Ramya has filed a police complaint against more than 30 Instagram accounts for sending her obscene comments and vulgar messages on social media. Following her complaint, the Bengaluru police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The case has now been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.

On July 28, Ramya personally visited the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's Office and Cyber Crime Station to file a formal complaint. She submitted a list of 43 Instagram pages that had targeted her with sexually abusive messages. Many of these pages claimed to be fans of actor Darshan.

The FIR was registered under several charges, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Information Technology Act, including provisions, Section 351(2) - Criminal intimidation with intent, Section 351(3) - Threat of death or grievous hurt, Section 352 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, Section 75(1) - Sexual harassment, Section 75(1)(IV) - Sexually coloured remarks, and Section 79 - Outraging the modesty of a woman.

Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that the case has been handed over to the CCB, where an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level officer will lead the probe under the supervision of a Joint Commissioner.

After filing the complaint, Ramya addressed the media and explained the background. She said, "I had posted on social media that the Supreme Court's recent order brings hope and may help the family of murder victim Renukaswamy get justice. While some supported my post, others began trolling me. A few even sent sexually explicit messages. If you behave the same way Renukaswamy did, how are you any different?"

She condemned the trend of using social media to target and abuse women, adding, "These vulgar messages are not only disrespectful but dangerous for society. Such abuse increases crimes against girls. I am speaking up not just for myself but for all women. Some of these accounts are using women's names and photos to send such messages, which is even more disturbing."