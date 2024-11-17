Kanker Encounter Still Underway, Bodies Of Five Naxals Recovered Since Yesterday

Kanker: An encounter that broke out between the Naxalites and security forces in Maad area of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district is continuing since yesterday with five Naxals being killed and two security personnel injured till now.

Some jawans have been sent to track the bodies of all Naxalites and bring those back by tonight. A second team is still engaged in the gunfight with Naxals. Intermittent firing is on from both the sides. Naxalites are constantly firing to escape from the spot despite being surrounded by a team of jawans.

According to police, Naxals have received a huge blow during the ongoing anti-Naxal operation. Top police officials are constantly keeping an eye on the encounter and if needed, additional forces will be sent to the spot, officials said.

Several rounds of firing took place between the security forces and the Naxalites since yesterday. "After conducting a search operation in the area, bodies of five Naxalites, including two women cadres, were found along with a cache of weapons from the spot. Two of our jawans were injured in the operation and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Both are in stable condition," Sundarraj P, Bastar IG said.

IK Ellisela, SP, Kanker said that the Naxalites were surrounded in the Maad area after which, encounter broke out between the soldiers and the Maoists five times. "Firing is still going on intermittently. The deceased Naxalites have not been identified yet. No contact has been established with the soldiers who have gone to the front and it is expected that they will bring back the bodies of the Maoists by night."

A joint team comprising personnel from DRG, Cobra Battalion, Bastar Fighters, BSF and STF went out for a search operation in the forests.