Kangaroo Court In Odisha Humiliates Couple, Forces To Till Land As Oxen Over Incestuous Marriage

By Ranjan Kumar Rath

Rayagada (Odisha): The sight was disturbing. A tribal man and his wife were bent under the burden of the plough in place of oxen, and forced to till the land as a punishment for getting married within the family blood relation on Wednesday, highlighting how moral vigilantism is spread in the remote pockets of Odisha even today. The decision on this was taken by the Kangaroo court in Kanjamajodi village under Shikarpai panchayat in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district 'to teach them a lesson'.

The video shot by one of the villagers showed both being given a 'purification' bath and then taken to an agricultural land. They were then yoked to a wooden plough from the neck - normally pulled by oxen - and beaten to take rounds much to the pleasure of hundreds others who stood there to witness the bizarre sight. Both bent under the burden of the plough, dragging it across the fields. Later as the woman came out, the man was beaten by villagers present there.

"'Purification ritual' underway (ETV Bharat)

As if the public humiliation was not enough, both were driven out of the village. The incident came to the fore only after disturbing videos surfaced on social media on Friday.

The victims, Laka Saraka (28) and and his paternal aunt 32-year-old Kodia Saraka had eloped some days back with mutual consent. However, after they got married, it drew the ire of fellow villagers who tagged it 'incestuous and sinful' as per tribal customs.

The villagers called them back to the village and convened a kangaroo court where it was decided to make the couple go through a 'purification ritual.' Later they were punished being asked to till the land.

The couple's current whereabouts are not known.

"It is our custom to punish those who marry in the same bloodline. We consider it a sin. Both are like mother and son for us, if they do this act, we have to punish them and drive them out of the village. And this is nothing new," said a villager Disnath Kursika. Another villager Samandar Meyaka also termed the incident as normal. "It is the usual practice and there is no deviation. As per tribal custom and tradition we are supposed to punish the sinners," he said.

Shockingly, some people from the same community also dissented but did not have the voice to protest the decision of the court. After the incident went viral, Rayagada district authorities started an investigation and the sub-collector has been tasked to probe the matter.

Rayagada SP S Swathy S Kumar has reportedly assured action on the matter. Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu confirmed that a case has been registered at Kalyansinghpur police station basing on the complaint filed by a member of the community. “Since the matter is under investigation, we will not be able to state what the matter was and who is at fault. After inquiry, appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

Human rights activists have condemned the act, calling it a gross violation of individual liberty and dignity, and demanded swift justice for the victims.

In another incident on June 11, 2025, 40 members of a woman's family shaved their heads and performed a 'traditional purification ritual' after she married a man from a different caste. The incident took place in Baiganaguda village under Gorakhpur panchayat of Kashipur block in Rayagada district.

In a similar incident, two Dalit men were allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture by a group of people in the Kharigumma village under the Dharakote police station of Odisha's Ganjam district in the last week of June 2025. The incident took place in a Kangaroo court held on a village street. Based on a complaint, the police lodged a case and detained nine people in this incident.