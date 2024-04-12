Kangana Ranaut Slams Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Says He Cannot Threaten Her

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): The Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh has become one of the hottest seats in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from this seat. Meanwhile, Congress has not yet released the name of its candidate, who will take on Kangana.

However, it is almost certain that Congress will make Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh contest from the Mandi seat. In such a situation, the war of words between Ranaut and Singh has intensified with the actor-turned-politician once again targetting Singh in Simsa, Manali.

"Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back)," she said.

Kangana appealed to the people of Manali to vote and said that the time has come to correct the mistake earlier made by the people of Himachal Pradesh. She also raised several questions about the Congress government in the hill state and asked how many promises made in the elections were fulfilled by the grand old party.

Kangana asked Vikramaditya Singh, "You are saying that let's talk about work. You said that we will start a pension scheme. Has this scheme been started? You said we will build a mobile hospital, which will go to every house and provide free treatment. Have you seen such a van? Has anyone seen such a van in the market? You had said that five to six lakh jobs will be provided. Has anyone got the job? You had said that women and daughters will get Rs 1,500 every month, has anyone got it? You said the gardeners will decide the price of their fruits themselves, is this what happened? You had said you would buy fertilizer at Rs 2 per kg, is this what happened? Hey Vikram Bhaiya, when we talk to you about work, you talk nonsense."

"BJP has given me an opportunity to serve. India's fame is spreading all over the world. To fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, it is very important that I win the Mandi seat. Congress always put the country in trouble and PM Modi has time and again brought India to a higher position. Congress also always bowed its knees before China. But today no enemy country can even look at India. All this has been possible only under the BJP government," she added.

Calling Congress anti-women, Kangana said those who comment on Mandi's daughters will have their election deposits forfeited. She added, "In such a situation, Vikram bhaiya, you should only talk about work and learn to respect women."

Kangana said Congress is spreading lies that the Centre did not provide any help in the disaster. "But the truth is that thousands of crores of rupees have been provided by the BJP government at the Centre," she concluded.