'Congress Forgotten Children Of British': Kangana Ranaut's Snide Remark At Oppn Party

Mandi: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is again in the controversy over her comments on Congress, which she said, is the 'forgotten children' of the British.

The BJP MP made this snide remark about the Congress in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. She said, "The BJP is a party connected to Sanatani culture. On the other hand, the reality of the Congress is that it is the forgotten children of the British. The ideology of Congress is like that of thieves being cousins. Wherever Congress leaders meet, a gang of bandits is formed there".

Ranaut uttered these lines while addressing a public meeting in Kangu under the Sundar Nagar Assembly constituency. Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Kangana said that Congress always kept the common people in fear. Terrorist attacks were carried out in Parliament and many places during the Congress tenure. Congress party is in cahoots with Pakistan. On the other hand, the leadership of the country is in the hands of a strong person and Pakistan has been silenced by the surgical strike. Now Pakistan cannot even open its mouth.

Kangana Ranaut said that an MP's role in Lok Sabha is very valuable and a government fate can be determined with just one vote during a period of crisis. The people of Mandi have sent her to Lok Sabha as an MP with a huge responsibility, she added. Ranaout said while voting for the Waqf Amendment Bill, she pressed the button remembering the people of the area. She said that the people of Himachal Pradesh have helped BJP win four Lok Sabha seats. According to her, the saffron flag will win 68 assembly seats in the state.