Kangana Ranaut Once Again Fails To Appear In Agra Court Over Remarks On Farmers' Movement, Mahatma Gandhi

Agra: Actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has yet again failed to appear before the MP-MLA court in Agra on Thursday in connection with a case related to her statements on farmers' movement and Mahatma Gandhi.

Kangana's advocate also did not reach the court to present her side. The next hearing in the case has been listed on January 9.

Both Kangana and her lawyer did not appear in court in the previous hearing on December 18. After which, the next date was fixed on January 2 and a notice in this regard was sent to her residential addresses in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh's Kullu-Manali.

Plaintiff Congress leader and Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association president, senior advocate Ramashankar Sharma, had filed a case against Kangana in the special judge MP-MLA court in Agra on September 11, 2024. It was alleged that the BJP MP, in an interview on August 26, 2024, called the farmers agitating against the Centre as murderers and also mocked Father of the Nation's non-violent principles.

Senior advocate Durgvijay Singh Bhaiya said notices were sent by special court MP-MLA Judge Anuj Kumar Singh to Kangana's addresses but neither she nor her lawyer appeared in court.

"We pleaded on this and the court has announced the next date of hearing on January 9. The actress is taking the legal notices lightly so she is not appearing in the court. On the next hearing, the court can issue an order to summon her," plaintiff Ramashankar Sharma said.

Sharma said he has been deeply hurt by the BJP MP's statements. "I hail from a farmer family and worked on the fields with my father. Before becoming a lawyer, I was involved in agriculture for around 30 years. I have full respect and reverence for our country, our farmers and the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. No one is allowed to make indecent comments against the farmers or insult the non-violence principles of Mahatma Gandhi. The MP made indecent comments on lakhs of farmers of the country, which cannot be tolerated. This is a serious crime like treason and an insult to the nation," he said.

Earlier on September 25, Kangana had uploaded a video on her X handle, withdrawing her statements. She said that she is apologising if her words have hurt anyone.