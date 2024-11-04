ETV Bharat / state

Kandhamal Mango Kernel Tragedy: Two Women Face Multi-Organ Failure

Cuttack: The two women patients Jeeta Majhi (30) and Tuni Majhi (30) currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here are grappling with multi-organ failure, exhibiting signs of liver and kidney failure, fluid accumulation in the chest and abdomen, blood coagulation disorders, and mental confusion, said the doctors treating them on Monday.

Both patients were shifted here from the Berhampur Teaching Hospital on Saturday night after their condition deteriorated. The Majhis, along with four others from Kandhamal district, were admitted to the Berhampur Hospital complaining of severe vomiting and fever after eating mango kernels. The health crisis has triggered a political slugfest in the state after the death of two patients and the opposition political parties targeting the ruling BJP for allegedly failing the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The crisis prompted the intervention of Dr Mukesh Mahaling, health and family welfare minister, who visited the patients at the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to oversee the treatment process. The minister’s visit shows the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to healthcare response in critical conditions.