Kanchanjungha Express Accident: "We Pulled Brakes Together But..." Says Injured Asst. Loco Pilot

Siliguri: The assistant loco pilot of the good train, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, has said that he and the driver had immediately pulled the brakes but could not stop from ramming into Kanchanjungha Express on Monday.

Narrating the terrifying experience of the accident, Manu Kumar, the assistant loco pilot said the deceased loco pilot had pulled the brakes and even asked him to do the same. The driver (deceased Anil Kumar) had reportedly told him, "Manu samne train hain! Main brake laga raha hoon. Tu bhi jor se khich. Bagi (coach) paltega to palatne de. Tu jor se brake mar".

Manu recalled how both of them pulled the brakes hard but nothing worked and the freight train hit the rear end of the Kanchanjungha Express, which was standing in Nirmaljot area of Phansidewa block adjacent to Siliguri.

This was the initial statement given by Manu while lying on the bed of the nursing home. He is the only witness to the horrific accident and can reveal to the railway officials as to what had exactly happened on that day.

Manu has sustained severe injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Siliguri. The investigators could not take his complete statement as he is admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Janak Kumar Garg is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. He has already recorded several statements in connection with the accident.

The biggest question that faces the interrogators is how could the freight train run at a speed of 70 km per hour when its speed limit should have been 15 km per hour. Railway officials have approached Manu several times to take his statement but could not progress much since he is mentally weak. Due to his scary experience, Manu is not talking much and is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Preliminary investigation by the Railways has revealed that T/A 912 authority letter was issued due to malfunctioning of automatic signalling between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations in the early hours of June 17. Along with this form 'T 369 (3B)' was also issued to the drivers of the Kanchanjungha Express and the goods train. As per the rules, the station master can allow the loco driver to operate the train through this form if there is any snag in the automatic signalling system.

However, if a train runs in this situation then its speed should not be more than 15 km per hour. According to these two forms and the preliminary observations of the Railways, the driver of the freight train, Anil Kumar, did not comply with rule T 369 (3B). Investigators speculate that the accident may have occurred because the speed of the freight train was more than 15 km.

On the other hand, it is said that evidence of brakes being pulled by the freight car to prevent collision of the two trains is being sought. The engine of the freight train is being examined through forensics.

Several sleepers of the down line were broken on the spot due to the sudden application of brakes. Investigators are looking into whether these broke due to impact or brakes.

Katihar Division DRM Surendra Kumar said, "It is not possible to pinpoint at anything right now. There are many such questions, whose answers are being sought. But Manu Kumar's statement is still not available."

Meanwhile, Manu's mother burst into tears saying, "My son is not guilty. Let the charges be proven first."

