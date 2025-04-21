Kancha Gachibowli Row: PCCF Elusing Meru Visits Area Amid Perceived Threat To Deer Population

Hyderabad: Following Supreme Court's recent directive to restore 100 acres of green cover and protect displaced wildlife in Kancha Gachibowli near Telangana capital Hyderabad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Elusing Meru has conducted a field inspection of the affected area.

His visit comes in the wake of reports that deer in the region are under increasing threat not just due to habitat loss, but from feral dog attacks as well.

An official said that during the inspection, PCCF Elusing Meru held discussions with senior officials regarding wildlife safety and possible interventions. Preliminary assessments suggest that relocating the dogs to other areas may be necessary to safeguard the deer population. A detailed report is expected to be submitted soon to the state government, outlining findings and recommended actions.

The area under inspection, once rich with trees and natural cover, has recently witnessed widespread deforestation. Kancha Gachibowli lands still retain essential resources like grass and water, making them suitable for deer habitation. However, the removal of tree cover has left the animals vulnerable.

Forest officials said that the deer, accustomed to tree-covered shelter, are being targeted by feral dogs, which have reportedly become increasingly aggressive amid dwindling tree cover. The loss of vegetation has made it easier for these dogs to spot and hunt the deer as per officials. A recent deer death in such an attack has brought the issue to the forefront.

The PCCF's visit to the area comes after the Supreme Court, on April 16, clearly directed the Telangana government to reinstate the area's original ecological condition and ensure the protection of wildlife displaced due to recent activities.