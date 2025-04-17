Kancha Gachibowli Land Not Forest Area, Development Started Only After Securing Permissions: Telangana Govt Tell SC

Hyderabad: Telangana government has told the Supreme Court that the 400-acre plot at Kancha Gachibowli is not forest land but 'poramboku' (waste) land.
In its affidavit to the apex court, chief secretary Shanti Kumari has clarified that development work on the land began only after securing all necessary permission and it had remained unused with growth of trees and vegetation for nearly two decades due to legal disputes. Now, development activities are underway with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore, the affidavit stated.
Land status and history
Survey number 25 in Kancha Gachibowli comprises 2,374.02 acre, which include five water bodies. The area is officially recorded as "Kancha Poramboku Government Land." In 1975, the government had allotted 2,324.05 acre to the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), but no final orders were issued. Thus the land remains under government ownership in revenue records.
Though the university has vast tracts of vacant land, there is no fencing between its property and the 400 acres resulting which, wildlife such as deer, peacocks and birds from the university campus often wander into this land.
Background of land allotment
On August 9, 2003, the government signed an agreement with IMG Academies Bharat Pvt Ltd to develop 400 acres for sports infrastructure. Accordingly, the land was taken from HCU and handed over to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) on February 3, 2004. Additionally, 134.28 acres were allotted to the TNGO Housing Society.
Subsequently, the Sports Authority transferred the 400 acres to IMG. In return, HCU was given 191.36 acres in Survey No. 36 and 205.20 acres in Survey No. 37 on the same day. However, the agreement with IMG was cancelled by the government on November 21, 2006, due to dispute. Following a legal battle, the High Court ruled in the government’s favour on March 7, 2023. IMG’s SLP was later dismissed by the Supreme Court on May 3, 2023.
Key zone for IT expansion
Hyderabad has grown into a major IT hub with over 1,400 companies employing lakhs of professionals. The disputed 400-acre plot lies close to established tech zones such as Madhapur, Gachibowli, Rayadurgam, and the Financial District. With the aim of accommodating future IT expansion, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) finalised the layout of 122.63 acres on January 15 for development of new projects.
All procedures followed: TGIIC
Post-settlement of the land dispute, TGIIC began development by strictly adhering to environmental regulations. An environmental protection plan was formulated, and a ‘Consent for Establishment’ was sought from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on January 20 and granted thereafter.
TGIIC obtained tree ownership certificates from the tehsildar on March 17, and shared the same with the Shamshabad Forest Divisional Officer. Only after these approvals was development initiated. Any buyer of this land will still need to obtain separate environmental clearances.
As per guidelines, projects exceeding 50 hectares or 1.5 lakh sqft require clearance from the state Environmental Impact Assessment Authority. TGIIC clarified in its application that development is limited to within 50 hectares. It submitted an Environmental Management Plan on March 3.
Tree removal and replantation
A total of 1,524 trees were removed from the site of which, 1,399 were cleared in line with official regulations. During an inspection by the Chilkur Forest Range officer on March 3, it was found that 125 trees were felled without due clearance. A case was filed and those trees were seized. Though the norm mandates planting at least two saplings for every tree removed, the government has committed to planting five new saplings for each tree cut.
Fake campaigns and government response
The government has gathered strong evidence indicating that certain individuals are misleading the public using fake images and digitally altered videos. In compliance with the High Court’s orders on April 3, no activities were conducted at the site on that day. Further, the government has directed the Rangareddy District Collector to ensure protection of the green cover and instructed the Cyberabad Commissioner to maintain continuous security in the area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently told at a public meeting in Haryana that the Congress-led government in Telanhana is destroying jungles by bulldozers and causing harm to the nature.