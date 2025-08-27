Kamareddy, Medak Most Affected As Heavy Rains Pummel Parts Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Kamareddy and Medak districts of Telangana were the most-affected as low-lying areas were inundated and waterbodies were in spate following heavy rains in parts of the state on Wednesday.

Water entered houses in Peddashankarampet and Ramayampet mandals, while vehicles were stranded for kilometres due to heavy flooding on National Highway 44 near Narsingh in Chegunta Mandal. The Haveli Ghanpur mandal was also battered by rains as the Thimmai Palli lake flooded, forcing villagers to evacuate to safer areas with the help of ropes. A huge landslide has been reported on the road from Thimmanagar to Raiinpally.

The Medak-Akkannapet railway line was blocked at Shamnapur railway embankment due to constant ingress of water from Lingasanipalli lake in Sangareddy. A large amount of floodwater has entered the electricity substation near Pillikottala.

About 350 female students, who were stranded after floodwaters entered the hostel of the Government Women's Degree College in Ramayampet of Medak, were rescued by the SDRF team.

As per the figures provided by the Telangana Development Planning Society, Argonda in Kamareddy received 418.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 266 mm at Kamareddy town between 8:30 am and 3 pm. A couple of cars were washed away by rainwater.

10 people stuck in the inundated areas in Ramayampet town of Medak were rescued by firefighters. Another group of nine people at Annasagar village and another five people at Gunkul village, who were stranded in flood waters in Kamareddy, were also rescued.

A flooded railway track in the Kamareddy district. (ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed collectors of Kamareddy and Medak districts to be prepared for initiating relief measures to the affected, an official release said. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna has also been instructed to seek the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel for relief operations.

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged the Rajanna Sircilla district magistrate to rescue five persons stuck in a rivulet. The local meteorological centre in Hyderabad said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over the state and issued a red alert for isolated places in Medak and Kamareddy on August 27, forecasting "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The weather department, in a release, forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts on August 28.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Pocharam reservoir in Nagireddypet mandal of Nizamabad has increased to eight feet due to continuous downpour since Tuesday night, induced by low-pressure. About 1.30 lakh cusecs of water overflowed on Wednesday evening, causing inundation on the Medak-Yella Reddy main road, affecting vehicular traffic. Officials have asked people in the coastal ares of the Manjira River to remain vigilant following a heavy influx of water.