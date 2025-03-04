Kamal Nath's Remark Of Police Flaunting BJP's Badge Stirs Political Row

Chhindwara: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's remark of police allegedly flaunting BJP's badge has triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh with leaders of the grand old party threatening to "lay down thousands of bodies" if their leader is criticised.

Addressing an event at his home town Chhindwara on Monday, Nath had said that police should stop flaunting BJP's badge and start respecting their uniform. Criticising alleged attacks on Congress leaders in Harrai police station area, Nath said, "Where is the TI (police station in-charge)? Listen carefully, how long will your uniform stay? The TI has put BJP's badge on his head, he should respect his uniform."

Nath's statement spread widespread criticism with Chhindwara MP Bunty Vivek Sahu asking the Congress leader to stay alert saying, when this uniform thrashes him, he should find a place to escape.

Angry at the BJP MP's threat, Congress workers and leaders took to the streets in protest. They staged a sit-in demonstration on Monday and advised the MP to stay within limit. Sausar MLA Vijay Chaure went ahead threatening those who criticise Nath. Chaure said, "If anyone points finger at Kamal Nath, then thousands of bodies will be laid down in Chhindwara."

Hitting back at the Congress MLA, BJP's Chhindwara MP said, "Laying down thousands of bodies means you want to kill the people of Chhindwara. Congress MLA is talking about laying down bodies of Chhindwara youth, children and women. These statements are being given at the behest of Kamal Nath because the MLA is under the Congress leader's protection."