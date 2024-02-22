Kamal Nath Puzzle: 'People Will Sooner or Later Join the BJP', says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Chhindwara: Amid an uncertainty over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath possibly joining the BJP and the Congress rubbishing the speculations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday hinted that the father-son duo would “sooner or later join the BJP”.

Addressing a gathering at Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, the parliamentary constituency of Nakul Nath, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the BJP's “clan is now growing”. “Some people are clamoring to join the BJP. What if they have not come yet, but sooner or later they will join the BJP. Some have come today and some will come tomorrow, but it is an unchangeable truth that they will join BJP. They are not being included in BJP just to make the BJP party bigger, but to serve the country."

The MP Chief Minister's claim comes amid speculations that Kamal Nath and his MP son would join the saffron party. But the Congress has rubbished the speculations saying that the father-son duo were not jumping the ship. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath's MP son who represents Chhindwara parliamentary constituency, welcomed CM Mohan Yadav on his today's visit.

Nakul however complained about the slow pace of work on developmental works. In a social media post, Nakul wrote, "Chief Minister is coming to my parliamentary constituency Chhindwara, I welcome you on behalf of the people of Chhindwara and request you to visit Chhindwara Medical College and see the progress of the work. The college which opened today was supposed to be completed about 3 years ago”.

Nakul alleged that the BJP government “not only stopped the work of the hospital by withholding its funds but also deprived thousands of people of better treatment. I request you to complete the work of the hospital soon and restore the cut budget,” he added. He also alleged lack of arrangements in Chhindwara University besides loss to farmers due to excessive rainfall. “I hope that you will implement these important demands as soon as possible," Nakul said.