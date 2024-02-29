Ready to oblige if you want to bid me farewell: Kamal Nath tells Congress workers

Kamal Nath

A day after denying the buzz of of joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath told Congress workers that he was "ready to leave" if they wanted to "bid him farewell".

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A day after rejecting rumours about his switching parties, Congress veteran Kamal Nath Wednesday told the party workers that he would not "impose" himself on them and would "leave" if they want him to. In his native Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, the 77-year-old leader spoke to a gathering of party workers at Harrai and claimed he had been getting their affection and trust for a long time.

In his native Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, the 77-year-old leader spoke to a gathering of party workers at Harrai and claimed he had been getting their affection and trust for a long time. "If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," the former MP Chief Minister told the gathering.

Kamal Nath made the comments the day after he denied rumors that he would join the BJP, a move that calmed the Congress after they had been nervous for a few days.

Nath announced at the Harrai rally that his son Nakul Nath will run for the Lok Sabha again, this time from the Chhindwara seat. The only Congress lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh is Nakul Nath, the current Member of Parliament for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.
The assembly member for Chhindwara, Kamal Nath, stated that although the BJP is projecting itself aggressively, Congress members shouldn't panic. "We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he stated.

"You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me. You should refute this news," Nath told reporters on Tuesday. He said that they (party workers) are religious people and keep their culture intact.

The possibility of Kamal Nath shifting colours and moving to the opposition BJP came into the limelight last week when his former media advisor and BJP spokesman, Narendra Saluja shared a picture of the former CM with his son in Bhopal with the message, "Jai Shri Ram."

The rumors were stoked by the Congress veteran's trip to New Delhi and the removal of the word "Congress" from his son's X profile bio. Nath even declined to directly refute the rumors, stating that if such a thing occurred, he would notify the media beforehand.

