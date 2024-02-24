Kamal Nath Comes out in Support of 'Our Leader' Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Bhopal: Days after his Delhi visit led to speculation about plans to join the BJP, Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday took to social media to drum up support for "our leader" Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Madhya Pradesh next month.

Gandhi had spoken to 77-year-old Nath over phone and urged him not to leave the party after the former chief minister and his son, MP Nakul Nath landed in Delhi last week, party sources said.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are thrilled to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Kamal Nath wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in the evening. "Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has hit the streets across the country and declared a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation," the former Union Minister added.

Nath appealed to the people of the state and the Congress "to become strength and courage for Rahul Gandhi" by joining the Yatra. "Jointly you all and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to a logical end," he wrote. Earlier in the day, a state Congress spokesperson said Nath will reach Gwalior on March 2 and participate in the yatra till March 6.

The Yatra will enter Morena from neighbouring Rajasthan on March 2 and pass through Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam before re-entering Rajasthan on March 6.

On Wednesday, several Congress workers in Nath's stronghold Chhindwara joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who claimed that many more Congressmen would join the ruling party.