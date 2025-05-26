ETV Bharat / state

Kamal Haasan To Contest Rajya Sabha Polls with DMK Support

Kamal Haasan will contest a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu with DMK's support; elections for six vacant seats are scheduled for June 19.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks with Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Monday. (X/@Udhaystalin)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 11:09 PM IST

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan is set to contest one of the six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu with DMK's support. The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that the election for the six seats, which will fall vacant on July 24, will be held on June 19. The terms of current Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu—DMK’s Shanmugam, Chandrasekaran, Wilson, and Abdullah, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, and MDMK’s Vaiko—are set to end on July 24.

The filing of nominations for the election will begin on June 2. In total, four candidates will be fielded by the DMK alliance and two candidates by the AIADMK alliance in six seats. The support of 34 MLAs is required to win a Rajya Sabha seat. Therefore, four DMK or alliance candidates can easily win. According to current information, it is expected that lawyer Wilson will be given a chance again in DMK. The DMK leadership is expected to announce candidates for two more seats soon.

Makkal Needhi Maiam party leader Kamal Haasan will contest in another seat for DMK. As per the agreement made between DMK and Makkal Needhi Maiam party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Rajya Sabha MP seat is allotted to Kamal Haasan.

Accordingly, in the recently held executive committee meeting of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, the executives approved and passed a resolution for Kamal Haasan to contest the Rajya Sabha election with the support of DMK. Therefore, it is expected that Kamal Haasan will contest on behalf of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party soon.

Only one Rajya Sabha member from the AIADMK can win without anyone's support. If another wants to contest, the party needs the support of the BJP and PMK parties' MLAs. Only then can the candidate contesting from the AIADMK in the second seat win.

The six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu are expected to be filled unopposed. However, if a contest arises, voting will take place on June 19 from 9 am to 4 pm at a polling booth set up on the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly premises. The votes will be counted at 5 pm, and the results will be announced the same day.

