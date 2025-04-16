Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Congratulates Him On SC's Governor Case Verdict

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and Kollywood star, Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai and congratulated him for the historic Supreme Court verdict clearing the government's bills without the Governor's assent.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kamal Haasan clarified, “Some assumed I came to thank the CM for a Rajya Sabha seat. That is not the case. Once the party finalizes our Rajya Sabha MP, we will express our gratitude then. This visit is to celebrate, not to thank.”

He further added, “The recent Supreme Court verdict regarding the Tamil Nadu Governor is not just a favorable ruling for the state, but a landmark judgment for the entire country. It was made possible by the case filed by the Tamil Nadu government. I came to celebrate that. We are ready to support in any way needed. However, I did not discuss constituency delimitation with the CM.”

When asked about the 2026 Assembly elections, Kamal Haasan said, “There is no need to rush with a year to go. You should rather focus on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, there's plenty to talk about there.”

The MNM chief also took to X to update on his meeting with the Tamil Nadu CM.

I met the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my dear friend Mr. MK Stalin and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my dear brother Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin in person today at the Secretariat. I expressed my heartfelt congratulations for the legal battle in the Supreme Court and the historic verdict that the Governor does not have the power to act arbitrarily. Mr. M.K. Stalin is a champion across India in protecting the rights of states, asserting state autonomy, and strengthening democracy. It is my duty to celebrate him. Our duty,” Haasan wrote in a post on X.