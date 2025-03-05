ETV Bharat / state

Kamal Haasan Backs Stalin On Delimitation Issue, Takes 'Hindia' Jibe At Centre Amid Language Row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan on Wednesday came out all guns blazing against the Central government over the proposed parliamentary constituency delimitation exercise.

Leaders from various political parties in Tamil Nadu participated in the meeting convened by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, and voiced their concerns and opinion on the delimitation issue. Addressing the all-party meeting, the MNM chief also expressed his strong opposition to the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Haasan argued that states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented population control measures, should not be penalised. He stressed that there is no need to change the number of MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"My opinion is that seats need not change. Even when it was 145 crore, these many members led the country to this position today. They are sufficient. All government decisions made in the Centre are executed by the states. If at all they want to increase, they should increase the number of people's representatives. Let the Assembly seats be increased," recommended Kamal Haasan.

Not only Tamil Nadu, but Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeastern states will also bear the consequences of parliamentary constituency delimitation based on population, Haasan noted.