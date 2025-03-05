Kamal Haasan Backs Stalin On Delimitation Issue, Takes 'Hindia' Jibe At Centre Amid Language Row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan on Wednesday came out all guns blazing against the Central government over the proposed parliamentary constituency delimitation exercise.
Leaders from various political parties in Tamil Nadu participated in the meeting convened by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, and voiced their concerns and opinion on the delimitation issue. Addressing the all-party meeting, the MNM chief also expressed his strong opposition to the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
Haasan argued that states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented population control measures, should not be penalised. He stressed that there is no need to change the number of MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
"My opinion is that seats need not change. Even when it was 145 crore, these many members led the country to this position today. They are sufficient. All government decisions made in the Centre are executed by the states. If at all they want to increase, they should increase the number of people's representatives. Let the Assembly seats be increased," recommended Kamal Haasan.
Not only Tamil Nadu, but Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeastern states will also bear the consequences of parliamentary constituency delimitation based on population, Haasan noted.
Any decision to change the existing number of Lok Sabha seats will face strong opposition, he warned.
Haasan further questioned the timing and motive behind the delimitation proposal, citing that it could be a move by the Central government to consolidate power in Hindi-speaking states under the guise of delimitation.
The MNM president warned against creation of a 'Hindia' at the expense of a united India, stating that there is a need to protect the rights of non-Hindi speaking population. The move threatens India's inclusive vision by promoting a homogenised 'Hindia', he said.
Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution against population-based delimitation 'that will reduce the number of Parliamentary seats for Tamil Nadu', to ensure that 'the state is not impacted negatively'.
