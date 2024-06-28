Kamakhya Access Corridor Project Work To Resume In 2-3 Months: Assam CM

Guwahati: The construction work of the stalled Kamakhya Corridor will start as per the advice of the IIT Guwahati experts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. He also assured that the project would not cause any damage to the Kamakhya temple complex and the residents of Nilachal hill.

Sarma visited the Kamakhya temple today after the conclusion of the annual Ambubachi Mela. He reached Kamakhya temple along with his wife. He sought blessings from the Goddess and prayed for the well-being of the people of Assam.

On the sidelines of his visit to the temple, Sarma said, "After bagging the tender, Larsen and Toubro has got the responsibility of the construction of the corridor. They have already handed over its drawing to IIT Guwahati. After IIT Guwahati approves it we can start work in two to three months."

Notably, IIT Guwahati was given responsibility of examining the drawing after complications rose in the construction of the Kamakhya Corridor. Work of the corridor will begin only after getting approval from IIT Guwahati, CM said.

Shops in the Kamakhya campus will need to be evicted for the construction of the corridor. CM said that shops that are to be demolished will be rebuilt inside the corridor. Apart from this, five to six houses will have to be demolished and arrangements will be made to construct those in other places, he added.

Speaking on the Ambubachi Mela, Sarma said, "The tradition of devotees coming to the Ambubachi Mela was not there before. Those who come to Ambubachi, meditate here. But as more publicity is being done about the mela, there is more eagerness among people to come here."

Referring to the huge rush in Ambubachi, he said, "The place is a hill, it cannot actually bear the weight of so many people."

"Some inconveniences were caused due to the overcrowding of devotees during Ambubachi. We are planning to make arrangements below the temple to accommodate 4,000 people," he added.

What is the Kamakhya Temple corridor ?

Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor is a project to be constructed under the Prime Minister's North Eastern Development Initiative (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region, PM-DevINE) at a cost of Rs 402 crore. The Kamakhya temple and its premises are to be modernised under the announced project. The Department of Public Works (Housing and Highways), Government of Assam, was given the responsibility of concept planning for the implementation of this project.